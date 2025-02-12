Tinubu Orders FG’s Take-Over Of Nok Varsity, Now University Of Applied Science

Share

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Federal Government to take over Nok University, Kachia, Kaduna State, and transform it into a Federal University.

Following the President’s directive which came after a Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the final forfeiture of the privately-owned University to the Federal Government, the private institution has now been named Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State in fulfillment of a promise made to the people of Southern Kaduna.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, while speaking during the formal handover of the institution’s property and assets to the Federal Government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Presidential Villa, Vice President Kashim Shettima said the event signified the administration’s commitment to inclusivity and national development.

He said: “This is a great day for the country and for Kaduna State. The greater credit should go to President Bola Tinubu for driving the process and making it the first item on the agenda of the Federal Executive Council.

“General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd) quoted Martin Luther King Jr. as saying, ‘People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other.’

“I dare to add another quote by the same Martin Luther King Jr. where he said: ‘We must either learn to live together as brothers, or we are going to die together as fools.’

"We must either learn to live together as brothers, or we are going to die together as fools." The Vice President also paid tribute to those instrumental in the transition process, including General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd), Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Justice Kumai Bayang Akaahs, and Senator Sunday Marshall.

