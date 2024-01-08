Tinubu orders Edu’s probe over N585.2m palliative fund

The Federal Government has ordered an investigation into the alleged directive by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, for the payment of N858.2 million palliative money into a private account. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement yesterday, said President Bola Tinubu has directed a thorough and comprehensive investigation to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the matter. Edu had come under attack following a leaked memo that she told the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to pay the palliative money meant for people of Akwa Ibom, Ogun and Cross River states, into a private account of one of her aides. Alhaji Idris, in the statement, said the Federal Government was aware of the narratives, and assured Nigerians that the government takes these issues seriously.

Idris said: “In light of recent events, the President has directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details. “The government is determined to unravel the truth as it relates to this matter, and assures that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that any breaches and infractions are identified and decisively punished, in line with the Administration’s commitment to public accountability and due process.” He further assured that President Tinubu’s administration would be transparent and accountable to the people, and is committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated and utilised effectively and efficiently to address the needs of Nigerians. Alhaji Idris, however, warned against indulging in circulating “unverified narratives … on the Internet,” stating that his ministry” is the primary source for verified information about events and actions of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

The information minister said Nigerians would be informed on the progress of the investigation. “We urge Nigerians to exercise patience as the investigation unfolds. The government is focused on ensuring a fair and unbiased process, and the findings will be communicated duly and transparently to the public,” he said. According to him, the Ministry of Information “is committed to providing timely updates to keep Nigerians informed about the progress of the investigation.” Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate sack of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs. The party also wants her to be investigated over the alleged looting of N44 billion National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) funds. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said the continuing stay of Betta Edu as minister is provocative, adding that it amounts to stealing from people and daring them to do their worst. “It further confirms our party’s position that the President Bola Tinubu-led APC government is a cesspit of corruption; a haven for thieves and treasury looters,” the party said. According to the PDP, the alleged fraud in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs was “just a tip of the iceberg of the unprecedented treasury looting, unbridled stealing and plundering of resources going on in the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration which has practically brought the nation’s economy to its knees.”

It added that there were moves to use the suspended National Coordinator of NSIPA, Halima Shehu, as a scapegoat so as to sweep the involvement of the minister and the said APC leaders under the carpet.