Tinubu Orders Economic Team To Review Deductions, Revenue Retention Practices By Agencies

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Economic Management Team chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, to immediately review deductions and revenue retention by all income generating agencies in the country.

The President gave this charge yesterday in his remarks at the opening of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting he chaired at the Presidential Villa.

The President charged the panel to “Present actionable recommendations to this Council for an optimal way forward.” According to him, the review has become necessary in view of his administration’s target of a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The President harped on enhancing spending efficiency and review of deductions from the Federation Account such as the cost of collection by revenue agencies such as FIRS, Customs, NUPRIC and NIMASA and others.

Stressing the importance of savings and investments as catalysts for growth, he said: “Let me emphasise the critical role of savings in catalysing investment and growth.

Currently, public investment as a share of GDP stands at a low 5.0%, largely due to insufficient public savings “We must urgently review and optimise our savings.

There is also the need to reassess the 30% management fee and the 30% frontier exploration deduction by NNPC Ltd. based on the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). “We must optimise every available naira to sustain our momentum and finance our growth trajectory-especially in a time of global liquidity constraints,” he said.

As a result, our economy is now better positioned to attract both domestic and foreign private investment-investment that is critical to stimulating sustained growth, creating decent jobs, and lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty. Aside from the $1 trillion economy target, the President also set a seven per cent growth rate by 2027.

He restated that his administration was resolute in its determination to ensure inclusive economic growth and poverty reduction with the recent launch of the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme-a ward-based initiative covering all 8,809 wards across the 774 local government areas in Nigeria.