Tinubu Orders Compulsory Health Insurance Implementation Across MDAs

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to issue a service-wide circular to all Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) on the implementation of mandatory health insurance in line with the National Health Insurance Act, 2022.

He, however, called for further, closer and constructive engagement with the Private Sector on the Act to ensure that businesses were not unduly constrained. The President’s directive covered five key areas.

First, all MDAs must enrol their employees in the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) health insurance plan. Where desired, MDAs may take up supplementary private insurance coverage in accordance with the NHIA Act.

All entities participating in public procurement must present a valid NHIA-issued Health Insurance Certificate as part of their eligibility documentation.

This certificate confirms compliance with the mandatory health insurance requirement and serves as a condition precedent for continuing any procurement-related engagement.

The Presidential directive also compelled all MDAs to require applicants to present valid NHIA Health Insurance Certificates as a precondition for issuing and renewing licenses, permits, and other official approvals.

According to the directive, the NHIA would establish a digital platform to enable easy verification of Health Insurance Certificates, ensuring transparency and accessibility.

Finally, the directive compelled all MDAs to work with the NHIA to develop internal procedures to verify the authenticity of the submitted Health Insurance Certificates and ensure consistent compliance monitoring.

The presidential directive aimed to expand health coverage, safeguard workers, reduce out-of-pocket health expenditures and promote accountability in public and private sector engagements.

The NHIA Act, 2022, stipulates compulsory health insurance for Nigerians and mandates NHIA to ensure health coverage for all persons in Nigeria and undertake necessary measures to achieve its objectives.

Three years after the Act was enacted, national health insurance coverage remained alarmingly low despite recent progress in the health sector.