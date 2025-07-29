Tinubu Orders Automatic Employment, N250k Awards, Scholarships For NYSC Honorees

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate employment of 200 outstanding members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) into the federal civil service, along with a cash award of ₦250,000 each, in recognition of their exceptional service between 2020 and 2023.

Represented by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, at the combined President’s NYSC Honours Award ceremony in Abuja, Tinubu praised the honorees for their discipline, commitment, selflessness, teamwork, patriotism, and integrity.

He assured the awardees that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, alongside the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, had been instructed to begin their employment process without delay.

In a show of inclusive leadership, the President also announced automatic employment for 10 former corps members who sustained disabilities during their service year. “We will never forget their sacrifice,” he said.

In addition to employment and cash awards, all honorees regardless of physical ability will receive scholarships to pursue postgraduate degrees at any Nigerian university. Tinubu described the gesture as a token of appreciation for their service to the nation.

He said: “In appreciation of their service to the nation, all the awardees will receive ₦250,000. Finally, each award recipient will be granted a scholarship to pursue postgraduate programs up to a degree in any university in the country.”

Highlighting his administration’s focus on youth development, the President reiterated that empowering young Nigerians remains a central pillar of his government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“In appreciation of the critical roles played by youth in national development, the government has developed several youth-related programmes covering education, skills development, technology, and information sustainability,” he noted.

The ceremony spotlighted the NYSC scheme established in 1973 as a vital instrument for fostering national unity and development. Tinubu urged the awardees and all Nigerian youths to remain hopeful and resist the influence of those working to destabilize the nation.

Among the top male award recipients were Nunaya Polycarp Nunaya (20B – KW/20B/0001) from Adamawa State, who served in Kwara State; Okpogbo Alvin Chinedu (21A) from Imo State, who served in Cross River State; Dr. Ugwa Obinna Mark (23B) from Abia State, who served in Cross River State; and Rabiu Quadri Mayokun (23C) from Osun State, who served in Rivers State.

The top female honorees included Akase Pati Ence Nguwasen (21A) from Benue State, who served in Gombe State, and Igwe Anne Chikaodi (23C) from Enugu State, who served in Sokoto State.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, commended the President’s dedication to youth advancement, noting that Tinubu’s support for youth initiatives remains unwavering.

“Your presence here is a testament to the deep-rooted love you have for our nation’s young people,” he said, adding that the honorees exemplify the integrity, hard work, and innovation the country needs.

He further reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting young Nigerians through programs that promote entrepreneurship, technology, renewable energy, and leadership. Olawande highlighted the recent increase in corps members’ monthly allowance from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000 as a response to current economic realities and a reflection of the administration’s support for youth welfare.