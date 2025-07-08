Tinubu Opens Conference On Public Accounts, Pledges Transparency In Public Finances

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability in public finance management, declaring that funds saved from the removal of fuel subsidy will be channelled into critical infrastructure, social safety nets, and targeted economic reforms.

The President gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja when he declared open the 2025 National Conference on Public Accounts and Fiscal Governance, themed “Fiscal Governance in Nigeria: Charting a New Course for Transparency and Sustainable Development”, a statement by Ministry of Finance said.

Represented by the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, the President emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in public finance management, citing steps taken to digitise public finance systems through platforms such as the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), and the Open Treasury Portal.

These platforms, he stated, ensure that public funds are traceable, public officers are accountable, and the Nigerian people are empowered with information.