Tinubu On State Visit To Kebbi, To Headline 61st Argungu Festival

President Bola Tinubu will today embark on a one-day official visit to Kebbi State to inaugurate some projects executed by the state Governor, Dr Nasir Idris.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, while in the state, the President will also headline the 61st edition of the 2026 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival as the special guest of honour.

The festival is one of Africa’s most celebrated cultural events. It is staged by the riverside of the historic Matan Fada, recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity.