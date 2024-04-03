Tinubu: Olu Of Warri Clear Sightedness Commendable

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olu of Warri, on the occasion of his birthday. The President joined the good people of Warri Kingdom in celebrating the Renaissance monarch, extolling his strength of character, clear-sightedness, and zest for peace, progress, and development of Itsekiri land and its people.

The President commended the Olu of Warri for his support for youth centred initiatives and development programmes, acknowledging Nigeria’s youths as the nation’s greatest asset. As His Royal Majesty marks this milestone birthday, the President wished the monarch good health and strength and many years of prosperity on the throne of his forebears.