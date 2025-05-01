Tinubu Okays Panel To Organise 4th AU MSMEs In Nigeria

Share

President Bola Tinubu has approved the composition of an Oversight Committee to organise the 4th African Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Forum, which Nigeria is hosting.

It’s scheduled to hold between June 23 and 27 in Abuja. The theme of the 2025 edition of the Forum is “Building Resilient MSMEs through Digital Innovation, Market Access & Affordable Financing for Africa.”

According to a release by a presidential spokesman in the Office of the Vice President (OVP), Stanley Nkwocha, the committee shall, among other objectives, ensure adequate planning for the successful hosting of the forum, which will feature paper presentations, panel discussions, sponsored side events, exhibitions/networking and MSMEs Business pitching events and presentation of prizes to deserving Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The Committee chaired by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, has the following as members: Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole; Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani; Art, Culture, Tourism & The Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, and Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, John Owan Enoh, will serve as members.

Other members of the committee include: Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs Nonye Ayeni; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Mrs Aisha Rimi; MD, Bank of Industry, Dr Olasupo Olusi; Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Zacch Adedeji; MD/ CEO NEXIM Bank, Mr Abba Bello; DG, SMEDAN, Mr. Charles Odii; President, NACCIMA, Dele Kelvin Oye, and Deputy Director (African Union Division), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Anthony N Alonwu.

