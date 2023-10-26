Tinubu Okays N18bn Assurance Policy For Fallen Heroes’ Families

President Bola Tinubu has approved N18 billion for the Group Life Assurance benefits and other entitlements for families of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The President announced the approval yesterday during the Launch of the Emblem Appeal for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Presidential Villa. Tinubu also assured of his administration’s continued support to the nation’s armed forces.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our gallant troops, who have risen to the challenge of securing this great nation. In appreciation of the sacrifices of the men and women of our armed forces and to underscore this government’s commitment with their welfare,

I have approved the sum of N18 billion for the payment of the Group Life Assurance benefits and other entitlements to the families of service members who lost their lives in line of duty,” he said