Tinubu-Ojo Backs Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign

The Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, has expressed support for the Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign, set to commence in October 2025.

Speaking during a meeting with an Advocacy Team from the Centre for Well-being and Integrated Nutrition Solutions (C-WINS), led by Dr Nihinlola Mabogunje and Dr M.Z. Mahmud, the Iyaloja General commended the Federal Government for integrating the Measles-Rubella vaccine into Nigeria’s immunization schedule.

As a mother and advocate for public health, she urged caregivers and women across Nigeria to protect their children from vaccine-preventable diseases, emphasizing the safety and potency of the Measles-Rubella vaccine.

“As one of the renowned national advocates of public health, I stand in strong support of the Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign and urge all families, especially market women, to ensure their children receive this life-saving vaccine,” she stated.

Expressing concern over the continued prevalence of measles and rubella in Nigeria, she explained the devastating consequences, including severe birth defects, blindness, deafness, heart complications, mental impairment, and even death.

She reassured parents that the Measles-Rubella vaccine has been tested, approved, and confirmed safe by both the Nigerian Government and global health experts.

Calling for timely government funding to ensure a successful rollout, she emphasized the need for the Federal Government to release its pledged $6.5 million, while states and local governments contribute an equivalent of ₦500 per child ($0.34).

She encouraged families to take children aged nine months to 15 years to the nearest vaccination centers during the campaign and continue with routine immunization afterward.

“Immunization provides the immunity children need, sparing families the financial, time, and emotional burden of managing preventable disabilities.

“I will personally participate in mobilization and sensitization efforts and ensure vaccination centers are available in marketplaces,” she declared.

Reaffirming her commitment to the health and well-being of Nigerian children, the Iyaloja General urged all women to take immediate action, ensuring their children receive this life-saving vaccine, thereby securing the future of families and the nation.

