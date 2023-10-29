Tinubu, OBJ, Olubadan, Abiodun Others Mourn As Iyalode Lawson Dies At 72

Tributes have continued to pour in for Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Alaba Lawson, who died Saturday at the age of 72 years. President Bola Tinubu, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, joined scores of Nigerians to mourn the passage of the business magnate, entrepreneur and educationalist.

The news of her death was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of ABEOCCIMA, Abdulrahman Maku. The statement reads partly, “We regret to announce the demise of NACCIMA past president and ABEOCCIMA matron/chairman, Board of Trustees, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, (Iyalode of Yorubaland) which occurred in the early hours of today, Saturday 28th October 2023.

“Burial arrangements to be announced later by the family.” Lawson was the female president of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA). She was crowned the Iyalode of Yorubaland by the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi. Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu and the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, have described Lawson’s death as a huge loss to the nation.

In a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President described Chief Lawson as an enterprising, courageous, astute, and distinguished businesswoman and leader. “Iyalode Lawson epitomised enterprise, brilliance, and ingenuity. Her death is a very painful loss. May the Almighty God grant her eternal rest,” the President said. Former President Obasanjo in a release signed by his special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the late educationist and industrialism contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria in general.

According to him, “Iyalode Lawson lived a worthwhile life and she did well in life. I knew she has been down, but, I don’t really know the cause. “She was a fantastic human being and she was no nonsense person, hardworking and a very generous personality.

I will miss her sorely,” Obasanjo was quoted as having said. Abiodun, who said he received the news of the passing of the business magnate, educational entrepreneur and administrator with great shock, said he took solace in the fact that the deceased left huge landmarks across a broad spectrum of the Nigerian landscape and would be remembered for being a blessing to thousands of Nigerians who crossed paths with her.

He added that as an epitome of excellence, Lawson represented the very best of Nigerian womanhood and was a model to generations of women. The Olubadan of Ibadan- land Oba, Lekan Balogun, described the death of Alaba Lawson as the loss of a gem to Nigeria in general and Yorubaland in particular.