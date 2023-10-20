Tinubu, Obaseki, Others Mourn as Bode Agusto Dies at 68

Prominent Nigerians including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Peoples Democratic Party elderstatesman, Chief Olabode George and others mourn the passage of foremost accountant, Olabode Agusto, who passed on yesterday. Agusto, the founder of Nigeria’s first credit rating agency, Agusto & Co., died at 68 Sources at the agency, who confirmed this to New Telegraph, did not, however, state the cause of his death.

Before his death, he was a chartered accountant and an independent researcher and consultant on economics, finance, and business strategy. Between 1992 and 2003, he served as the pioneer Managing Director of Agusto & Co, which commenced operations in 1992 and became Nigeria’s first credit rating agency licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

He had over three decades of work experience in both the private and public sector, holding key positions such as, Assistant Vice President in Citibank Nigeria, a Partner in PwC, and Director-General & Adviser (Budget Matters) to former President Obasanjo during his second term in office. In 2003, former President Obasanjo awarded him the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) for his contributions to the Nigerian Economy.

In his condolence message, President Tinubu expressed profound sadness over the demise of the man. The President, according to a release issued yesterday, extended his heartfelt condolences to the Agusto family and their friends who were mourning in the wake of his passage into glory.

Tinubu acknowledged Bode’s unparalleled contributions to the financial world, as well as the public and private sectors of Nigeria. Emphasising Bode’s pursuit of sustainable economic growth in the public service, the President noted that the distinguished chartered accountant continued to share his wealth of knowledge even when faced with serious medical challenges.

“Even in the face of formidable health challenges, Bode continued to generously share his time and wealth of knowledge on economics and business strategy. He was consistently eager to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy. His impact will resonate through generations, and I pray that God grants his soul eternal rest,” inubu said.

On his part, Obaseki described him as a quintessential analyst, who charted the path for the growth of ratings and economic risk analysis sector in the country. The governor, in a statement, said the news of the passing of Agusto was shocking, as he was a leading light and a pioneer in Nigeria’s business information management space, particularly in industry research, credit risk management, and portfolio analysis/rating validation.

According to him, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of my friend and brother, Olabode Agusto, a quintessential analyst, who led the way in credit risk management in the country and groomed many young professionals in the field, paving the way for the growth and development of the niche.” Also, George and members of Omo Eko Pataki Forum, General Tajudeen Olarewaju and Gbadebo Dallas expressed their condolences.

A press statement they jointly signed on behalf of the forum stated: “We were shocked this afternoon when we heard that a foremost economist, chartered accountant, philanthropist, business- man and a Lagosian, Bode Agusto is dead. “His death was particularly painful because he was just in his late 60s, yet to attain the age of 70. But, who are we to question God Almighty?

“Bode Agusto was an Omoluabi to the core, in content, character and professional calling. He was a gift to us in Lagos, especially Lagos Island and the Muslim community. “In his sojourn on earth, he showed the trait of a noble man with a good character. “The Patriarch of his family, Chief Imam Lawal Basil Agusto, was a renowned lawyer and a Queen’s Counsel (QC).

His contributions to Islamic growth, establishment of Muslim schools and peaceful coexistence with Christians in Nigeria were unparalleled. “Bode Agusto was a foremost economist and founder of Nigeria’s first credit rating agency, Agusto & Co. We remember that he established it in South Africa and his professional impact was felt throughout Africa and beyond.

“He came from a good family and also related well with many noble families. In fact, one of his aunts was married to Prof. Biobaku. “Bode Agusto was brilliant, gifted and a gem, nationally and internationally. He was an economic giant. We recall he also adopted Portugal as home country where his wife and children live.

“As a much sought-after consultant to various world economic bodies, he will be missed in the business world. He established his firm in 1992 and played a crucial role in introducing credit rating services in Nigeria.” In the same vein, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Cenntre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, described him as an outstanding professional in Nigeria’s accounting profession.

He said Agusto had one of the leading rating agencies indigenous to Nigeria. He said: “His firm’s ratings are well respected in Nigeria and I think his firm is one of the leading ratings agencies in Nigeria.”