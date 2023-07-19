Tinubu, Obasanjo, Others To Attend Mbang’s Burial August 11

Eminent citizens and world leaders are expected to grace the funeral of the late prelate emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria (MCN), Sunday Mbang, scheduled to hold on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Prominent Nigerians like President Bola Tinubu, former presidents led by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former and serving governors, as well as other leaders in Christendom.

The family of the late cleric made this known on Wednesday while speaking at a press conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State to reel out the programme of events.

It would be recalled that late Prelate Sunday Mbang slept in the lord on May 16, 2023, at the age of 86.

Speaking on the burial arrangement, late Mbang’s first son, Sir Ini Mbang while announcing the funeral plans said eminent Nigerians from the political and religious worlds are anticipated at the burial.

He said, “First and foremost, Papa had his best friend, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who will be there. We also have confirmations of some governors; even the incumbent President, Bola Tinubu, will be there.

“We are going to have several distinguished Nigerians in attendance. And, then we are going to have the president of the World Methodist Council, the secretary-general of the World Methodist Council, the National President Christian Association of Nigeria, and the president-general of the Islamic Council of Nigeria, who is the Sultan of Sokoto.

“You know Papa started the Inter-Religious Council, with the former Sultan of Sokoto, and he was in good relationship with other Sultans of Sokoto. So, these eminent leaders will come and honor him.”

His alma institution, the Methodist Boys High School Old Boys, will hold a special service today. The Methodist Old Boys and Hope Waddel Old Boys will thereafter play a novelty football game at Shelter Afrique in Uyo.

A commendation service is scheduled to start at 10 am on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Methodist Church of the Trinity in Tinubu’s Square, Lagos.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) will hold a special service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 4 p.m.