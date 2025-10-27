Tinubu, Obasanjo, Okonjo-Iweala Pay Emotional Tribute To Kolade

President Bola Tinubu; ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo; and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala yesterday paid emotional tribute to Dr Christopher Kolade, who passed away on October 8 aged 92.

Others were members of the diplomatic community, religious leaders, and cultural figures at a Night of Tribute in honour of the former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts Lagos.

They were all united in celebrating a man fondly called “Nigeria’s moral compass”. Tinubu, represented by his Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, described Kolade as “a model of integrity, excellence, and quiet strength”. He said: “Dr. Kolade exemplified the highest ideals of public service.

“As Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Managing Director of Cadbury Nigeria, and later as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, he served with distinction and left behind a record of achievement that will inspire generations.” He added: “We do not mourn him because he lived a life worthy of emulation,” Tinubu said. “Our grief is that our nation has lost a disciplined, courageous, and compassionate patriot. Sir Kolade now belongs to the ages.”

Obasanjo said the deceased was “a thinker, a friend, and a man of unshakeable principle”. He said: “Chris was one of those rare Nigerians who never sought the limelight but always brought light wherever he was. “He challenged us to think, to act with conscience, and to serve with humility. He was a good friend and a better man.”

The Bishop of Ife Diocese Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Bishop Olubunmi Akinlade described Kolade as “a man who lived simply despite his towering achievements”. He added: “Dr. Kolade lived as a righteous man, and that should be our prayer: to end like the righteous.” Okonjo-Iweala recalled Kolade’s mentorship, encouragement, and moral clarity during her years in public service. She said: “Uncle Chris was the embodiment of dignity.

“Even in difficult moments, his calm strength guided us. As Nigeria’s High Commissioner in London, he represented the best of our country; honest, disciplined, and dependable.”

The former Minister of Finance remembered how Kolade defended her economic reform work when she served as Finance Minister and later chaired the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P).

She said: “He led that programme with excellence and compassion. “Uncle Chris and his wife became family to me, always ready with advice and prayers.

His was a life of purpose, love, and service to God and humanity.” The night was filled with hymns, prayers, and heartfelt tributes that captured the essence of Kolade’s legacy, a man who combined faith with professionalism, leadership with humility, and service with compassion.