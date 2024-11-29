Tinubu, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Others Attend A’Ibom First Lady’s Funeral

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and state governors joined other dignitaries on Friday to pay their respects at the funeral of Akwa Ibom State First Lady, late Pastor Patience Umo Eno.

New Telegraph reports that the event is currently taking place in Ikot Ekpeneudo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking at the funeral, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, represented by Nana Kashim Shettima, wife of the Vice President, described the deceased as a woman of courage and faith.

She praised her legacy and urged her children to sustain her values.

“The first time I met her, I could testify to her courage and caring nature. Truly, she deserves to be celebrated,” she said.

I’m his response, Governor Umo Eno who doubles as the husband of the deceased, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and show of love from Nigerians.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, starting from the President, the First Lady, and governors’ wives. This love strengthens us,” he stated.

The governor further called for unity among Nigerians to support President Tinubu in his mission to lead the nation to prosperity.

He pledged to uphold his late wife’s legacy by redoubling efforts in governance and development.

“We will work extra hard to honour her memory, push the frontiers of development, and continue to live by her values,” Eno promised.

The late Pastor Patience Umo Eno, remembered for her humility and commitment to service, was celebrated in a colourful and heartfelt ceremony attended by dignitaries from across the nation.

