Tinubu, Obasanjo, Akpabio hit Owerri for Uzodimma’s inauguration

Major political stakeholders in the country led by President Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, graced the second-term inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State. This is also as Uzodimma promised to kick-start an agro-industrial revolution in the state in his second tenure. The governor, who spoke shortly after taking the oath-of-office, said the people of the state would witness massive infrastructural development in the next four years. According to him, each community across the state would feel the impact of the government in the next 12 months of his second term in office through the provision of agro-industries. He noted that already, each community has been mandated to identify a project that would be beneficial to the people, such as road development, electricity, markets and other infrastructure. The governor, who extended hands of fellowship to the opposition in the state, urged every political interest group to bury their political differences and help to build a strong and viable state.

On his part, President Tinubu said his administration would give more attention to education and healthcare, as well as provide the enablement for industrialisation and investments in consonance with his vision of creating an economically stable and prosperous country. He also used the occasion to once again say he was well-attuned to the concerns of citizens, assuring them that the challenges brought on by very essential reforms were being addressed.

“In the past 40 years, a few people were cornering our common wealth, and calling it a subsidy, but I call it wasteful. Right now, we are all bearing and sharing that pain. But things are looking up. Things will get better for the good of all Nigerians. With me, there is hope. “I assure you that there will be substantial development in education for your children; priority on industrialisation; healthcare will receive more allocation and attention. We will train more health workers,” the President said. Tinubu commended Governor Uzodinma for his stewardship in Imo State, describing him as the “real hope” of the state. “It is a great honour for me to be here in Imo State.

And to congratulate the people of Imo for being discerning and determined to vote into a second term, a very unique individual who resonates with a progressive agenda, Senator Hope Uzodimma,” he said. The President said he was committed to building a united and secure country, noting the peace and security in the state, adding: “Before now, people were afraid of coming to Imo State, but today Imo is safe and open for business. What we have learnt from this experience is the importance of unity, cooperation, and a focus on our internal security.”

The Chief Judge of the Imo State, Justice Theresa Chikeka, performed the swearing in ceremony. Among other dignitaries at the occasion were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas; Governors of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, Sim Fubara of Rivers State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Cross River State Governor, Bassy Otu. The two former governors of the state, Chief Ikedi Ohakim and Chief Rochas Okorocha also made the second-term inauguration guest list. Prominent traditional rulers, including their Majesties Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar were also in attendance.