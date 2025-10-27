Tinubu, Nwifuru Re-Election Bid Soars As Ishielu Council Stage One-Million March In Ebonyi

As political activities ahead of the 2027 general election gather momentum, residents of Ishielu Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, have organised a one-million-man march in support of the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Francis Nwifuru.

The rally, organised under the aegis of the Peace Agwu Support Group and the Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru (FON) Movement, turned the usually calm Ishielu local government council headquarters, Ezillo, into a carnival of colours, music, and chants.

Analysts have described the event as one of the largest grassroots mobilizations in the state’s recent history.

Addressing the rally, the National Leader of the movement, Mr Uchenna Agwu, said the people’s show of support was driven by the visible achievements and responsive leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The good works of President Bola Tinubu, Governor Francis Nwifury and our council Chairman, Mrs Peace Ifeoma Agwu, informed our support for your re-election in 2027″

Corroborating, the Chairman of the APC in Ishielu local government area, Mr Joshua Abah, extolled Governor Nwifuru for his remarkable strides in infrastructure, education and youth empowerment.

“The APC-led government in Ebonyi has become a model of excellence; many of our sons and daughters now enjoy post-graduate scholarships both at home and abroad, courtesy of Governor Nwifuru”

Responding, the Chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area, Mrs Peace Ifeoma Agwu, expressed gratitude to the people for their overwhelming support, pledging to sustain her administration’s developmental agenda.

“I am deeply moved by this outpouring of love; this movement was spontaneous; I wasn’t even informed ahead of time, and it shows the people’s faith in what we are doing,” she said.

The Council boss commended Governor Nwifuru for his transformative projects in Ishielu, highlighting the construction of 23 kilometres of roads and 144 modern bungalows in the area.

Highlights of the event with a vote of confidence passed on President Tinubu, Governor Nwifuru and Mrs Peace Agwu.