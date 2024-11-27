Tinubu Not Presenting 2025 Budget Today –NASS

Share

The Director of Information, Secretary, Research and Information (SR&I), National Assembly, Mr Bullah Bi-Allah, has debunked the purported budget presentation by President Bola Tinubu today.

Bi-Allah clarified this in a statement in Abuja yesterday following the news making the round that the president was billed to present the budget on November 27.

He said such news credited to him was fake, baseless, and unfounded, urging the public to disregard it.

He said: “The attention of the Secretary, Research and Information (SR&I), National Assembly, Dr Ali Barde Umoru, has been drawn to the purported fake news credited to him.”

He added that the news alleged that “His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, will tomorrow Wednesday present the 2925 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.”

According to him, the news circulating on both social and mainstream media and other outlets is false and should be disregarded.

“The secretary advised that any official inquiry and clarification should follow the official communication channels of the National Assembly.”

He said NASS was yet to approve the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper, forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly by Tinubu.

