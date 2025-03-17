Share

Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan, popularly known as Madrina, has shared her perspective on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The singer’s comment followed a viral video of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who had publicly criticised Tinubu’s government, describing it as “Terrible” due to the rising cost of living.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a corps member expressed her frustration over the inflation of goods and claimed that she faced threats from NYSC officials after voicing her opinions.

Reacting to the NYSC corps member’s outburst, Cynthia Morgan said President Tinubu is not the “Most terrible” president in the country’s history despite the challenges Nigerians are currently facing.

While acknowledging the economic hardships faced by Nigerians, she disagreed with the corps member’s opinion of the government.

To back up her point, Morgan referred to Soldiers of Fortune, a book by Max Siollun, suggesting that, when viewed through a historical lens, Nigeria has had more difficult administrations in the past.

Cynthia Morgan Knocks Nigerians For Attacking Mohbad’s Father She wrote; “When you read The Soldiers of Fortune, you will realize Tinubu is not the most terrible president Nigeria has ever had, but nevertheless, removing 100 per cent of the subsidy was a terrible move. It’s not too late to do something, though. At least if fuel is 500, the cost of living will reduce. It’s only right that we ease into total subsidy removal with the right development and infrastructure to sustain such decisions. A baby can’t go from breast milk to yam in just a day. Abeg consider us”. Reaction trailing this post; iam_emmafavour said: “My own be say make una tell una mama, make them no sell their vote for 5,000 naira 2027 please.” suzzy_bekee wrote: “Same word used “Terrible” so aunty what’s the difference and what’s the medical issue with you?” cuteshoemaker said: “We have a huge problem when it comes to comprehension. Look how she beautifully contradicted herself.” blessing_etuke reacted: “Una never hear of Babangida era sha una go know to say Tinubu na saint.” abbasmick said: “Wetin concern us with soldiers of fortune? I was not even born at that time.” viks_vico commented: “This one don smoke within pass am begin yarn dust, always want to revive her dead career by speaking rubbish.” elena_luxxeeee said: “Leave soldier of fortune o ….hunger Dey my sister.” entdailyok said: “You no go go find song to sing now who ask anything. See post below;

