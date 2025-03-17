Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan, popularly known as Madrina, has shared her perspective on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.
The singer’s comment followed a viral video of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who had publicly criticised Tinubu’s government, describing it as “Terrible” due to the rising cost of living.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that a corps member expressed her frustration over the inflation of goods and claimed that she faced threats from NYSC officials after voicing her opinions.
Reacting to the NYSC corps member’s outburst, Cynthia Morgan said President Tinubu is not the “Most terrible” president in the country’s history despite the challenges Nigerians are currently facing.
While acknowledging the economic hardships faced by Nigerians, she disagreed with the corps member’s opinion of the government.
To back up her point, Morgan referred to Soldiers of Fortune, a book by Max Siollun, suggesting that, when viewed through a historical lens, Nigeria has had more difficult administrations in the past.