Tinubu Not Marginalising North, Says Jigawa Senator

The representative of Jigawa North West in the Senate Babangida Husaini has dismissed allegations that President Bola Tinubu is marginalising the North in the distribution of social infrastructure.

The Senate Committee on Northwest Development Commission (NWDC) chairman also played down the criticism of non-performance against the newly established agency.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the 20th edition of the state government’s organized engagement with the people in the Roni LGA, the lawmaker said it would be wrong to accuse the Tinubu government of marginalizing any part of the country.

Former Kano State Governor Musa Kwankwaso had earlier this year accused the Federal Government of abandoning some critical road projects in the North, especially the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway at the expense of the road projects in the South West.