Tinubu Not First African Leader To Ring NASDAQ Bell – Presidency

Following the claim that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the first African leader to ring the closing bell at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automatic Quotation System (NASDAQ) in New York, the presidency on Friday backtracked on the claim.

President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale in a statement made available to newsmen said that the presidency inadvertently made the claim based on the information provided by a third-party event organiser.

He said: “We have since found out that this information was/is incorrect as a former African leader has indeed had the privilege.

This error is sincerely regretted."

Tinubu to ring NASDAQ closing bell as NGX partners US CoC, NIPC Ngelale had on Thursday said the president was invited to the world’s second-largest stock exchange in honour of his determined global push to aggressively attract foreign direct investment into Nigeria. He said the President did not fail to seize the opportunity presented by the historic moment to boldly advance his foreign investment push as he stood, live, in front of financial markets at the famous stock exchange.