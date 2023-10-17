Tinubu not distracted by antics of opposition –Umenzekwe

What is your take on the controversy over President Bola Tinubu’s certificate and the fresh application at the Supreme Court by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Paty (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on the issue?

In as much as everybody has a right to defend whatever he feels or to pursue whatever he feels, I think we have come to a stage in this whole issue, where we must be counting our teeth with our tongue. You and I know that this is a very serious distraction. Whenever I talk, I still refer to former President Goodluck Jonathan who advised that when you contest and lose, try to re-contest, it is not a do or die affair. And when you win, try and accommodate everybody. We have a lot of problems in this country that we are supposed to face instead of all these distractions.

What is the minimum qualification to be president in this country and has President Tinubu not met it? Many people are qualified to be president of this country, so I wonder why all this hullabaloo. You see people appearing on television, saying all manner of things. You see, you don’t win election on the pages of newspaper, you don’t win election on social media although those things help to project an individual candidate.

President Tinubu, as I said and I am still saying, has paid his dues in politics in this country. He was at the battle front when people were hiding, and today, as God would have it, he has won, why can’t we allow him to govern us? And he said that his government is government of national unity, you can see his appointments, it cut across all political parties, all geopolitical zones. You can see his policies, and he has said and admitted that we are all suffering and he is working towards ameliorating the situation.

You can see how he has engaged the labour unions through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong. You have seen the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) they signed in order to calm the tension; why can’t we allow the man to work? So, I see these things as distraction, no matter how genuine, no matter how bad it is, it is distraction. Somebody must be there because there can never be a vacuum.

Even though I am not a lawyer, some of these issues coming up are what I call ancillary issues that have nothing to do with proving that Mr. A or Mr. B did not win the election. Chicago State University is now a centre of attraction, everybody is writing letters, making enquiries about one man. I must tell you that Tinubu is a political colossus, he is a great man; I didn’t even know that his popularity is like this and may God help him to lead us well.

Many see Atiku’s move to unseat Tinubu via the court as fighting his last battle to have his way to the presidency. Is it not proper he rests this case and prepare for another election?

I won’t join people to say that it is his last battle because I don’t know his intention, I don’t know the plan he has for future elections, whether it is his last battle or not. Atiku has served this country very well as a Vice President because at the time he was in office with President Olusegun Obasanjo, he was described as the busiest vice president in Africa. He is well known all over the world and I respect him. If he had won this election, I will still respect him.

So, it is his right to pursue his mandate if there was any one. But in doing that, he is an elder, and as a statesman, he should know when to apply the break. By now, I expect him to apply the break, for where he is going, there is no light at the end of the tunnel. The Presidential Election Petition Court is not a court of general issues; it is for a specific issue, guided by an act which is called the Electoral Act.

You see, the issue of people filing matters in court and coming out to coerce people, to coerce the judges and whip up sentiments as if to say the courts don’t know what they are doing, baffles me a lot. That is why I thank the Chief Justice of the Federation for making it clear during the recent inauguration of newly-appointed judges of the Federal High Court that public opinion does not guide the proceedings of the court.

It is a powerful policy statement that should come from a seasoned leader. So, I want to advise our people, when you file a matter in court, please calm down, allow the court to decide. Unless we say we don’t want the court again, then we can amend our constitution to abolish our court processes. So, my advice and appeal is: Let every Nigerian calm down and allow President Tinubu to complete his tenure. In the next four years, we are going to have another election.

Atiku has called on the presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peter Ob and Rabiu Kwankwaso as well as other political leaders to join him in his fight against Tinubu. How would you react to the call?

Is it to join him to fight at the Supreme Court or join him to merge their votes with his? He said he won the election, Labour Party said they won the election, and now he is calling them, is he calling Labour Party to abandon its case or what? He even invited the spirit of the late legal sage, Gani Fawehinmi, to come and help. All these are nothing but distractions.

However, I must commend Labour Party for maintaining that they are at the Supreme Court, so they are distancing themselves from that call. That is why Peter Obi is different in this pursuit. He is pursuing his mandate within the legal frame work. He is not into this Chicago this, Chicago that. However, it is good as Atiku said that he will stop at the Supreme Court. If he wins, he will go and rest; if Tinubu wins, he will go and rest, and I want him to keep his promise and drop all these Chicago this, Chicago that.

There will be off season elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi and in 2024, while Edo will follow suit, don’t you think that the dust raised by the 2023 election will dampen the interest of the electorate and perhaps enthrone unpopular candidates?

That was why I said from the beginning that we should reduce the number of court cases. They are turning Nigeria to a place where elections are won in the courts. They are turning Nigeria to a place where they are making the electorate feel unsafe to come out and vote because if after voting and INEC declares results, and they go to court, then it is better you go to court from day one, contest there and win there. However, these things are deepening our democracy, one way or the other because it is making us to learn. I have learnt a lot from February 25th election till now.

If I am going to get involved in any election, I now know what to do. But then our judges are being over-stretched, our security agencies are being over-stretched. However, I believe that voter education is deepening, the electorate are coming out to vote, so all these hullabaloo as you say will not cause problems. So, people will come out and vote.

We were in Bayelsa, you need to see the mobilization; you need to see the number of Bayelsans who trooped out under heavy rain to identify with our candidate, Timipre Sylva. It was the same thing in Imo State, where Governor Uzodimma has done very well. In the last election you can see how APC in Imo took over everywhere, the same thing in Kogi, and in 2024 the same thing will happen in Edo. The state has always been an APC state and it will return to APC.

With the president we have now, a man who knows how to organise a party, who knows how to nurture a party, and party chairman we have, everybody is beginning to come together more than before, and I want to tell you, in those states, APC will spring more surprises as it has always done.

Another issue that appears to be a distraction to the polity is the incessant threats by organised labour over unresolved issues of fuel subsidy removal. What is your advice to labour on how to go about this issue?

I have advised them before and I am happy with labour because they are closing ranks with the Federal Government. You can see that the last proposed strike was shelved. So, I believe that things will change for better. You know that it is not easy leading people, but I am glad that leaders of the labour unions are listening to the Federal Government. You know this is a new cabinet and Lalong is trying, remember that the President said the era of incessant strikes has gone, and I don’t know Tinubu as someone that reneges on his promises. He has never reneged on his promises but then labour should know that this is a new government.

The suffering in the land has continued, especially among the downtrodden. What do you feel the president can do to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses?

The President is already tackling those issues. There are so many palliative measures he has brought out, and I think we should give him time for those things to get to the people. He has a lot and they are already being pushed out, but it takes time, because you have to document them, profile them, otherwise the bad eggs, hoodlums will hijack those palliatives.

So, I am still appealing to people to calm down, it is coming and he will deliver. I have no doubt about his ability to quench this hardship. But he is not God, it is only God that can wipe out hardship totally, he is not a magician, I know he would work within the framework of the available resources. Tinubu is not known to be a person that starves his people all through his life. So, he is generous as a person, and I know that he would be generous as a president.