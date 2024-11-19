Tinubu: North’s Devt Central To Nigeria’s Prosperity

Share

…targets tech, agric, and creative sectors in region youth dev’t

President Bola Tinubu has declared that the development of Northern Nigeria remained fundamental to the nation’s prosperity.

This came as he unveiled a comprehensive youth development strategy spanning multiple key sectors to drive the nation’s economic transformation.

Speaking during a Stakeholders Roundtable on Northern Youth Development organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Abuja, the President who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, invoked the legacy of the late Sardauna of Sokoto and former Premier of Northern Nigeria.

“The late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, was one of the towering giants on whose shoulders we have ascended as a nation. His vision was clear: the North cannot progress in isolation, and Nigeria cannot prosper unless every part of this nation thrives,” he said.

The President warned that “whatever disrupts the growth of one region sets back the entire nation.

“For far too long, we have been taunted as a nation with the most children out of school—a reality that should not elicit pride but provoke urgent action. This alarming statistic has turned the promise of our population into a challenge rather than the dividend it ought to be,” he added.

Tinubu re-echoed his administration’s pioneering youth development initiatives, including the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme and the Presidential Initiative for Youth Enterprise Clusters.

“Our creative and digital economy is another goldmine,” the President said, outlining programmes such as the Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA), Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA), and the National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

He listed other programmes including the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for higher education access, Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) for digital entrepreneurship, the Outsource to Nigeria Initiative (OTNI) for global market participation, Youth Enterprise Clusters for business development, and the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme to address accommodation needs.

On agriculture, the President emphasised the North’s strategic importance, saying, “Investments in agriculture and industrialisation will further position the North as Nigeria’s foremost agricultural hub.”

He also announced plans for a National Youth Development Bank and a Youth Data Bank, describing them as crucial tools for “providing financial and informational support” to young Nigerians.

Addressing the region’s security challenges, the President further outlined measures “to restore stability to the North,” including “strengthening community policing, rehabilitating displaced persons, and addressing cross-border challenges like smuggling and insurgency.”

With Nigeria projected to become the world’s third-largest nation by 2050, he stressed the urgency of the moment, just as he said, “By 2050, Nigeria will become the third-largest nation globally, with three-quarters of our citizens under the age of 21.

“Our challenge here is to engineer a transition towards a federation defined by order, stability, and safety,” he added, noting that “this task is both urgent and achievable.”

The President also made a direct challenge to young Nigerians: “You are not just the future of this nation—you are its present. Your energy, ideas, and determination are already shaping our policies and programmes.”

Emphasizing the role of local government autonomy, Tinubu said “For the dividends of democracy to reach every corner of our nation, we must empower local governments to serve as active pipelines of governance.

Our commitment is to provide you with the skill set and opportunities to thrive in a competitive world.”

He added that the administration’s promise was “to unlock the potential of the Nigerian youth, ensuring that their dreams transform Nigeria into an enduring symbol of democracy, development, and progress.”

