Tinubu: Northern Nigeria At The Heart Of National Growth

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said Northern Nigeria is at the heart of national growth. He stated this in Abuja on Monday while delivering a keynote address at the maiden Northern Nigeria Investment & Industrialisation Summit (NNIIS) 2025, describing Northern Nigeria as the heart of national growth.

The summit, convened by the Northern Elders Forum under the theme *Unlocking Strategic Opportunities in Mining, Agriculture, and Power (MAP 2025),* brought together policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to chart a path for regional transformation.

A statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, said the President was represented by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Mr Wale Edun. President Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s 4.23 per cent GDP growth in Q2 2025, the strongest in a decade, driven by industrial expansion, easing inflation, and rising reserves.

He stressed that these gains reflect deliberate reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda, from subsidy removal to forex unification, which have restored investor confidence and fiscal discipline. Underscoring the North’s pivotal role, the President pointed to its mineral deposits, 70 per cent of the nation’s arable land, and flagship projects like the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline and new agroindustrial corridors.