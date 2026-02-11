New Telegraph

February 13, 2026
Tinubu Nominates Yusuf To Replace Usman As NAHCON Chair

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Ismail Yusuf as the new Chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

New Telegraph reports that the appointment is subject to the Senate’s approval in accordance with the provisions of section 3(2) of the NAHCON Act, 2026.

The Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said President Tinubu sent a letter to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, requesting the expeditious confirmation of Ambassador Yusuf to replace Professor Abdullahi Usman, who resigned this week, after about 14 months in the post.

Ambassador Yusuf is a seasoned Nigerian career diplomat who served as the Nigerian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Türkiye from 2021 to 2024.

