November 27, 2024
November 27, 2024
Tinubu Nominates Three New CCB Board Members

Nigeria President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated three new members to fill existing vacancies on the Board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

A press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the development is communicated in a formal letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The nominees are Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle from Oyo State, Justice Ibrahim Buba, a retired judge of the Federal High Court and Kennedy Ikpeme from Cross River.

Established in 1979, the Code of Conduct Bureau plays a critical role in maintaining integrity within public service and ensuring compliance with the country’s ethical standards.

The Bureau operates with a 10-member board.

On October 23, 2024, President Tinubu swore in the chairman of the board, Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello.

The current board includes Barr. Muritala Aliyu Kankia, Hon. E J Agbomayinma, Barr. Ben Umeano, and Prof. Juwayriyya Badamasiuy.

Other members are Mr. Bulus I Zephaniah and Hon. Abdulsalam Taofiq Olawale.

