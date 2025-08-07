Tinubu Nominates Ramat As NERC CEO, Two Others As Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat as the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Ramat, 39, is an electrical engineer and administrator with a PhD in Strategic Management, among other academic and professional qualifications.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President also nominated two others as commissioners of the regulatory body. They are Mr. Abubakar Yusuf, nominated as Commissioner for Consumer Affairs, and Dr. Fouad Olayinka Animashun, as Commissioner for Finance and Management Services.

The nominations are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

To prevent a leadership vacuum in the commission, President Tinubu has directed Engr. Ramat to assume office in an acting capacity, pending his screening and confirmation by the Senate, in line with statutory provisions.

The President urged the nominees to bring their expertise to bear in delivering on the administration’s vision for the power sector.