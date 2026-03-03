Tinubu Nominates Oyedele As Minister Of State For Finance

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Mr. Taiwo Oyedele as the Minister of State for Finance, replacing Dr. Doris Anite-Uzoka.

According to the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Anite-Uzoka will now move to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning as the Minister of State, marking her third portfolio in the administration.

He stated: “President Tinubu has today (Tuesday) conveyed the nomination of Oyedele to the Senate for confirmation in a letter to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.”

Until his ministerial nomination, Oyedele, from Ikaram, Akoko, Ondo State, served as the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, which overhauled Nigeria’s tax system.

Oyedele, 50, is an economist, accountant, and public policy expert. He attended Yaba College of Technology, where he obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accountancy and Finance. He later earned a BSc in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

He also completed executive education programs at the London School of Economics, Yale University, the Gordon Institute of Business Science, and the Harvard Kennedy School.

Oyedele spent 22 years of his career at PwC, joining in 2001 and rising to become the Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader.

He is also a professor at Babcock University in Ogun State and a visiting scholar at the Lagos Business School.