Tinubu nominates Ibrahim, Olawande as ministers

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Jamila Ibrahim and Ayodele Olawande to be confirmed as ministers by the Senate. He nominated Ibrahim to be confirmed as the Minister of Youth, with Olawande as the Minister of State for Youth. Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said this in a statement yesterday.

Ibrahim is a young medical doctor and recently served as the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF) President. She has also served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Olawande is a community development expert and youth leader in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He most recently served in the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Innovation from 2019 to 2023.

Tinubu urged the nominees to ensure that they consistently reflect the dynamism, innovative zeal, and unyielding productivity that were synonymous with the young people of Nigeria as they discharge their duties. The position of minister of youth became vacant after the President redeployed Abubakar Momoh to the Ministry of Niger Delta Development.