Tinubu Nominates Ibiyemi As Ondo New REC

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Saseyi Feyijimi Ibiyemi, as a Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Ondo State.

This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga Monday evening. If cleared by the Senate, Ibiyemi would replace ‘Niyi Ijalaye, who died in August while serving as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ogun State.

Ibiyemi, 58, who hails from Ilaje in Ondo State, is currently the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Lagos State. She graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University in 1987 and was called to the bar in 1988. She also went to Bingham University in Nasarawa state and bagged a Masters in Election Management.

The President has also nominated Abdulrazak Yusuf Tukur as a National Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission, representing the North West.

Tukur, 59, has a Bachelor of Arts from Bayero University, a postgraduate diploma in Economics from Bradford University, England and a Master of Arts from Leeds University, also in England.

