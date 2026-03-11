Tinubu Nominates Ex-SEC DG, Yuguda As CBN Dep Gov

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu nominated former Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Abubakar Yuguda, as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

This is contained in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, and made available to the State House Correspondents.

According to the statement, Yuguda’s nomination is in accordance with Section 8(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007 and follows the recent appointment of the erstwhile CBN Deputy Governor, Bala Bello, as Special Adviser to the President on Political Economy.

Announcing his nomination, President Tinubu urged Yuguda to discharge his responsibilities with renewed dedication, professionalism, and a strong commitment to Nigeria’s economic stability and growth if confirmed by the Senate.

New Telegraph recalls that Yuguda last served as Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, a position he held between 2020 and 2024.

An alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Yuguda graduated in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy. He later obtained a master’s degree in Money, Banking and Finance from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 1991.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

Yuguda began his professional career at the Central Bank of Nigeria in 1984 as a Senior Supervisor in the Foreign Operations Department.

He later worked as an economist in the Africa Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) between 1997 and 2001 before returning to the CBN. He retired from the apex bank in 2016 after serving for six years as Director of the Reserve Management Department.