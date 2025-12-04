President Bola Tinubu has nominated Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, the immediate past Sole Administrator of Rivers State and former Naval Chief, as a non-career ambassador.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday, December 4, by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The list also includes Senator Ita Enang, Chioma Ohakim, former Imo State first lady; and Abdulrahman Dambazau, former minister of interior and former chief of army staff, as non-career ambassadors.

Details later…