New Telegraph

December 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Tinubu Nominates Ex-Rivers…

Tinubu Nominates Ex-Rivers Administrator, Ibas, Dambazau As Ambassadors

FG Orders Closure Of 41 Unity Colleges Over Insecurity

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, the immediate past Sole Administrator of Rivers State and former Naval Chief, as a non-career ambassador.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday, December 4, by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

READ ALSO:

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The list also includes Senator Ita Enang, Chioma Ohakim, former Imo State first lady; and Abdulrahman Dambazau, former minister of interior and former chief of army staff, as non-career ambassadors.

Details later…

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

2027: PDP Transformation Team Vows To Rescue Lagos