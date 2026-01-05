Tinubu Nominates Board Members For NMDPRA, NUPRC

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, seeking confirmation of 21 nominees for the boards of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

For the NUPRC, President Tinubu nominated Senator Magnus Abe as Chairman of the board. Abe, a former two-term senator who represented Rivers South-East, is a former board member of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and currently serves as Chairman of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall.

Other nominees for the NUPRC board as non-executive commissioners are Engineer Paul Yaro Jezhi, a former Chairman of the Trade Union Congress in Kaduna State, and Mr Sunday Adebayo Babalola, a former Deputy Director of the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources, which was abolished following the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act in 2021.

The President also nominated seven executive commissioners to the NUPRC board.

They include Muhammed Sabo Lamido as Executive Commissioner for Finance; Edu Inyang as Executive Commissioner for Exploration and Acreage; Justin Ezeala as Executive Commissioner for Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning; Henry Darlington Oki as Executive Commissioner for Development and Production; Indabawa Bashari Alka as Executive Commissioner for Corporate Services and Administration; Mahmood Tijani as Executive Commissioner for Health, Safety and Environment; and Olayemi Adeboyejo as Secretary and Legal Adviser.

Lamido and Adeboyejo were appointed in 2022 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, while Alka was appointed by President Tinubu in 2023. Inyang, Ezeala, Mahmood Tijani, Babalola and Jezhi are new nominees of President Tinubu.

In a second letter to the Senate, President Tinubu nominated Mr Adegbite Ebiowei Adeniji, a legal practitioner with over 30 years of experience in energy and natural resources, as Chairman of the NMDPRA board. Adeniji previously served as Special Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Petroleum on upstream and gas matters and was part of the World Bank Oil and Gas Policy Team that advised the Federal Government on petroleum sector reforms. He is currently the Managing Partner at ENR Advisory.

The President also nominated Chief Kenneth Kobani and Mrs Asabe Ahmed as non-executive members of the NMDPRA board.

Kobani is a former Minister of State for Trade under President Goodluck Jonathan and a former Secretary to the Rivers State Government.

Other nominees for confirmation as executive directors of the NMDPRA include Abiodun Adeniji as Executive Director of Finance; Francis Ogaree as Executive Director of Hydrocarbon Processing Plants; Oluwole Adama as Executive Director of Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure; and Dr Mustapha Lamorde as Executive Director of Corporate Services and Administration.

Adama was appointed in 2024 by President Tinubu, while Lamorde and Adeniji were appointed in 2021 and Ogaree in 2022 by the late President Buhari.

Additional nominees for the NMDPRA board include Yahaya Nasamu Yinusa as Executive Director of Distribution Systems; Adeyemi Murtala Aminu as Executive Director of Corporate Services; Modie Ogechukwu as Executive Director of Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning; and Barrister Olawale Dawodu as Board Secretary and Legal Adviser. Dawodu is an industry expert and former Financial Reporting Manager at ExxonMobil Nigerian subsidiaries.

President Tinubu urged the Senate to expedite the confirmation process to enable the regulatory agencies function optimally in line with the objectives of the Petroleum Industry Act.