Tinubu: No Going back on Reforms, Tackling Poverty

President Bola Tinubu has said his administration remained steadfast in implementing necessary economic reforms to facilitate business growth and create investment opportunities that support Nigeria’s growing population. Receiving a delegation from the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) led by Florizelle Liser, CCA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, at the Villa yesterday, the President reiterated his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth and stability, emphasising that he was not relenting until his vision for Nigeria was achieved.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President commended the recent landing of a 45,000-kilometre sub- marine fibre optic cable in Akwa Ibom State, which established connectivity for the entire South-South region of Nigeria with Europe, and other parts of Africa via the Atlantic Ocean. Highlighting the significance of this accomplishment, the President noted that with the right policies, partnerships, and determination, Nigeria could overcome long-standing develop- mental challenges that have encumbered rapid progress across sectors.

‘’I am happy that the Council is interested in various segments of Nigeria’s economy. We are right in the middle of a challenging stage of our reforms. We have headwinds, no doubt, but we are not going back. ‘’We are challenged, and we believe we will overcome the challenges. I have a can-do attitude that must be translated into a must- do attitude. We have a good team, and we must remain focused to get the goal accomplished,’’ he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to creating an enabling environment for business to thrive, emphasizing that his administration’s focus on investing in key sectors, such as agriculture, solid minerals, energy, health, physical infrastructure, trade promotion, financial services, digital enterprise, and the creative economy was underpinned by the need to ensure the welfare and prosperity of citizens. ‘’We are going to do more on security and investing in education, as we believe that education is the greatest weapon against poverty.

We welcome partners like CCA, and we will strengthen our partnership to achieve our goals,’’ he said. In her remarks, Ms. Liser expressed CCA’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic growth through the eight priority areas outlined by President Tinubu’s administration. She invited the President to consider participating in CCA’s US-Africa Business Summit in May in Dallas, Texas, and urged him to consider CCA as a partner in enhancing USA-Nigeria trade, business, and invest- ment.