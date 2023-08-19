Tinubu, NLNG Board Meet Over Leveraging Gas Resources For Economic Growth

President Bola Tinubu and the management of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) on Friday meet at the presidential villa in Abuja to discuss the country’s intention to transit into gas usage from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol or fuel.

The NLNG board Chairman and king of the Nembe Kingdom, Edmund Daukuru, and Philip Mshelbila, the organization’s Managing Director led the delegation team to the State House.

Speaking at the gathering, Tinubu vowed that his administration would make use of Nigeria’s enormous petrol reserves as a transition fuel through local use, refining, and sale to other countries.

He assured that further impediments, especially in the oil and gas sector, will be swiftly removed to create more opportunities for local companies and international partners.

According to Tinubu, Nigeria’s hardworking folks’ entrepreneurial growth and development are constrained.

“It is now a collaborative effort in thinking and doing. We will work with all partners to redefine the future of our economy,” Tinubu said in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, his special adviser on media and publicity.

“It is all about growing the pie so that Nigerians will benefit. Skill development will help the many restive youths who need to be carried along and employed.

“Their lives need to be more predictable and prosperous.”

In his remarks, Daukuru stated that the government was aware of the frustrations experienced by non-government stakeholders during operations.

Additionally, he added that communities have a bigger part in improving the situation and that issues of trust between investors and host communities must be appropriately handled with a focus on inclusivity throughout the entire process.

Mshelbila, for his part, praised the president for setting the tone early and forcefully with bold, wise, long-term changes that “would transform the Nigerian economy within a short period of time.”

Earlier today, Tinubu gave his approval for the creation of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), which will help Nigerian gas-powered vehicles be processed and used more effectively.