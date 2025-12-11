Tinubu: Nigeria’s True Wealth Lies in Creativity, Not Oil Or Minerals

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized that Nigeria’s real wealth lies in the creativity and innovation of its people, rather than its oil or mineral resources.

The President made the remarks while highlighting the impact of the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, describing it as a transformative initiative for the nation’s youth and digital economy.

Speaking Thursday at the 3MTT National Impact Summit held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and represented by Senator George Akume, Tinubu noted that the programme has attracted over 1.8 million applications nationwide since May 2023.

The initiative has already created jobs, supported startups, and extended digital skills training beyond Nigeria’s major cities.

“Digital skills now drive growth across every sector, from agriculture and healthcare to finance and manufacturing. 3MTT empowers our youth to become global creators and innovators,” Akume stated.

The President commended the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and key partners, including MTN Nigeria, Google, Microsoft, UNDP, and the EU—for positioning 3MTT as a platform that will establish a digital workforce capable of leading Nigeria’s next chapter of growth and shared prosperity.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, lauded the administration’s digital reforms, noting that in just over two years, the government has established the National Data Protection Commission, designated telecom infrastructure as critical national infrastructure, and approved a $2 billion nationwide fiber-optic expansion.

Tijani explained that the 3MTT initiative stems from the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda pledge to create one million technology jobs, but further analysis revealed even greater opportunities.

“At the end of 2023, there were 4.5 million unfilled tech jobs globally. With Nigeria’s youthful population, average age 16.9, we are well-positioned to become a net exporter of skilled talent,” he said.

The programme, initially without a dedicated budget, received strong private-sector support, activating 201 learning centres nationwide. Over 15,000 fellows have secured jobs, many earning above N250,000 monthly. Companies like IHS Towers, MTN, Airtel, Google, AWS, and Microsoft have invested billions, providing laptops, innovation prizes, and technical support.

“Trainees from 3MTT represent the future of Nigeria’s digital workforce and are key drivers of national productivity,” Tijani said, stressing that sustaining the initiative will require ongoing private-sector collaboration and long-term funding.