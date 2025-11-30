Tinubu: Nigeria’s Election Into Imo Council Affirm Growing Influence

President Bola Tinubu has described Nigeria’s election to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for the 2026–2027 biennium as a strong affirmation of the country’s growing maritime influence and its constructive role in global shipping governance.

Nigeria’s re-election into Category C of the IMO Council at the election took place during the organisation’s General Assembly in London, on Friday, after a 14-year absence. While welcoming Nigeria’s success, the President said it reflected the international community’s confidence in the nation’s commitment to safety, security, environmental stewardship, and rules-based maritime operations.

He applauded the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, the staff of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and Nigeria’s diplomatic team for their dedication, strategic engagement, and professionalism throughout the election process.

Tinubu noted that the new IMO Council mandate aligned with his administration’s drive to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s blue economy, expand maritime infrastructure, strengthen anti-piracy initiatives, and improve the nation’s standing as a regional shipping hub.

He assured the global maritime community of Nigeria’s readiness to partner with it to ensure safer seas, cleaner oceans, more efficient maritime transport systems, and to champion cooperation, innovation, and fairness in global maritime regulation.

The President thanked member states for their support and goodwill, pledging that Nigeria will justify the trust reposed in it through sustained leadership and active contribution to the advancement of international maritime objectives.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Nigeria’s successful return to Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Lagos State Government and signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Sanwo-Olu described the development as a milestone that reinforces Nigeria’s rising stature in the global maritime arena.

Sanwo-Olu commended President Tinubu for providing the leadership that has strengthened maritime governance and restored international confidence in Nigeria’s maritime reforms. According to him, the result reflects a firm commitment to repositioning the maritime and blue economy sectors as engines of national growth.

“The results are here for all to see and feel,” the governor said. He also praised Oyetola, CON, who led Nigeria’s delegation and coordinated over a year of strategic diplomatic outreach culminating in the election victory. “Dr Oyetola’s tireless efforts, strategic diplomacy, and clear vision for Nigeria’s maritime future were instrumental to securing this victory.

His leadership continues to elevate the nation’s standing in international maritime affairs,” Sanwo-Olu noted. Details from the IMO election indicated that Nigeria’s return is widely viewed as an endorsement of the country’s strengthened maritime security architecture, improved regulatory environment, and renewed engagement with global maritime partners under President Tinubu’s administration.

The Lagos State governor expressed confidence that the regained Council seat will stimulate investment, improve port efficiency, and support ongoing efforts to build a resilient and globally competitive maritime sector.