Tinubu: Nigeria To Co-Host Investopia With UAE In February, Seals Trade Pact

President Bola Tinubu has announced that Nigeria will co-host Investopia with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Lagos this February.

The initiative is designed to attract global investors and accelerate sustainable investment inflows.

The announcement was made at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), during which Nigeria also concluded a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE. The agreement is aimed at deepening trade and cooperation in renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, digital trade, aviation, agriculture, and climate-smart infrastructure, creating long-term opportunities for both countries.

Present at the signing were President Tinubu, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, among others.

President Tinubu described CEPA as a historic and strategic agreement and said that Investopia would bring together investors, innovators, policymakers, and business leaders to turn opportunities into investment. “We warmly invite our partners to join us and help build the next chapter of sustainable and shared prosperity for Nigeria, Africa, and the world,” he said.

The President announced that Nigeria aims to mobilize up to $30 billion annually in climate and green industrial finance to accelerate energy transition reforms and expand nationwide electricity access. “The foundation of every modern economy is electricity. As an emerging economy in the Global South, we are balancing industrialisation with decarbonisation, ensuring neither is pursued at the expense of the other,” he said.

Tinubu called for a shift in global financial architecture, advocating for blended finance and first-loss capital mechanisms to channel private sustainable capital into green projects without overburdening national balance sheets.

He highlighted Nigeria’s climate governance initiatives, including the National Carbon Market Activation Policy and the National Carbon Registry, aimed at improving transparency and investor confidence. The Electricity Act 2023 was cited as central to energy reforms, enabling decentralized power generation and distribution to underserved communities.

The President further noted Nigeria’s climate investment efforts, including a $500 million distributed renewable energy fund backed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, and a $750 million World Bank program expected to expand clean electricity access to over 17.5 million people. He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2060 while pursuing industrial growth and universal energy access.

President Tinubu also invited foreign investors to partner in Nigeria’s lithium and critical minerals sector, emphasizing local processing and value addition.

He highlighted the impact of ongoing economic reforms, including a 21 per cent growth in non-oil exports and over $50 billion in investment commitments across key sectors.