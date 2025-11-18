Tinubu: Nigeria Resolute About Building Efficient Borders Across Africa

…Says fragmented markets pose threats to border efficiency

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s resolve to work towards building an Africa where borders are efficient enough to facilitate trade and other economic opportunities instead of hindering them.

He implored African nations to be disciplined in working towards building borders that meet the high demands and rapid pace of contemporary technological advancement.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja when he declared open the Customs Pact – Partnership for African Cooperation in Trade, the President expressed delight to be a part of the event, which brought together partners and leaders from across the continent, saying it demonstrated the collective resolve to discard the old habit of accepting slow borders as destiny.

Tinubu, represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, said while nations exist to complement one another, size, resources, and talent are inconsequential if they are trapped behind inefficient borders and fragmented markets.

“Nigeria remains firmly committed, structurally and operationally, to building an Africa that trades by design, where integration is practical, measurable and effective. Our ambition is simple: a continent where borders facilitate opportunities rather than inhibit them,” he declared.

Maintaining that “fragmented markets cannot achieve industrial scale, negotiate effectively with global powers, or withstand external shocks, the Nigerian leader noted, however, that integration “enables large-scale industrialisation, collective bargaining strength and resilient supply chains.”

Nigeria, according to him, is approaching this responsibility with practical systems and infrastructure rather than rhetoric, even as he said the strength of a continental market could only be engineered and not declared.

The President said that while Africa had already taken the hardest step by agreeing on integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), what was crucial at the moment was execution.

“Success will be judged not by communiqués but by real outcomes: shorter border-crossing times, reliable local-currency settlements and efficient movement of goods across borders and ports. Our vision must translate from conference halls to the daily experiences of traders, manufacturers, logistics operators and farmers,” he maintained.

The President recalled that the urge to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians informed his administration’s decision to reform “structural barriers to trade and investment, removing bottlenecks that limit competitiveness, and rebuilding institutions for efficient regional integration.”

In achieving this, he said the administration quickly embarked on unifying the foreign exchange window, removing fuel subsidies to redirect resources to critical infrastructure, and modernising port operations with 24-hour clearance.

He continued: “We adopted the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System to boost intra-African trade, and we prioritised non-oil export growth across key sectors. These reforms reinforce one another, creating a coherent foundation for stronger continental commerce and competitiveness. Each decision was a step towards a Nigeria that trades with confidence and an Africa that negotiates from a position of strength.

“We believe that our institutions have been deliberately aligned into a unified trade-enablement architecture, dismantling the traditional silos that once separated agencies. The Nigeria Customs Service now advances digital clearance systems and risk-based inspections.

“The Nigerian Ports Authority drives port efficiency. The Central Bank enables local-currency settlements through PAPSS. The Standards Organisation harmonises product standards with continental frameworks. NEPC and NEXIM Bank strengthen export readiness and provide targeted financing.

“This coordinated, integrated institutional approach is essential for a successful continent.