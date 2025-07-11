Tinubu Never Stopped Issuance Of 5-Year Multiple Entry Visa For US Citizens –Presidency

The Presidency has clarified that President Bola Tinubu has not stopped the issuance of five year multiple Visa for American citizen as being insinuated.

The Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, who described the online speculations as misinformation and fake news in a release yesterday, said the government would continue to engage the American authorities on review of the unfavourable restrictions places on Nigerians. The Presidency equally explained the concept and workability of the government’s e-Visa policy.

Onanuga said: “Contrary to misinformation and fake news circulating online, President Bola Tinubu has never stopped issuing five-year multipleentry visas for US citizens, in accordance with the principle of subsisting bilateral agreements and reciprocity.

“Immediately after assuming office, President Tinubu’s administration issued a service-wide directive that Nigeria implement all bilateral agreements with other nations and adhere to the principle of reciprocity in diplomatic relations.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has clearly stated the position of the Federal Gover nment of Nigeria on the recent adjustment made by the United States’ non-immigrant visa policy for Nigerians.

“The ministry and other senior government officials will continue to engage with the United States to address the unfavourable restrictions in a just and fair manner that reflects the mutual respect and partnership that so exist between our two friendly nations.

“We want to reiterate that the US government’s claim of reciprocity as the reason for its current visa policy towards Nigeria does not accurately reflect the actual situation.”