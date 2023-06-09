Tinubu Needs Support Of Nigerians To Succeed –Umenzekwe

You were at the Eagle Square during the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as president and vice president on May 29; what is your assessment of the event?

First of all, in my usual way, whatever happens, we must give glory to God, who made it possible for us to have a very smooth transition. From the revered Muhammadu Buhari to the president, Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, God in his infinite mercy allowed that occasion to go on smoothly without any hitches.

The visiting presidents from African countries and the representatives of the Western world were all there, it was very calm and it is worthy of commendation. I commend the Presidential Transition Council headed by the former Secretary to the Government (SGF), Boss Mustapha, they did a very good job, well organized and coordinated.

Above all, I must continue to congratulate former President Muhammadu Buhari for being resolute in handing over to Tinubu. Despite the bickerings and social media attacks, he was resolute. When Buhari was leaving the Eagle Square, I was full of emotion. He got up from his seat went to the podium and assisted in the swearing- in and immediately he came down from the podium, he entered his vehicle and left for the airport en route to Daura as he said.

Then, the new president, Tinubu, in his remarks, assured Buhari and Nigerians that he will not fail. That assurance has gone a long way to douse the tension in everyone.

You listened to the inaugural speech of President Tinubu, what can you say struck or inspired you most?

What struck me most was his promise to unite the country because without unity, we cannot move forward; without peace, we cannot do anything. I believe him, he will do that because he is a goal getter. Tinubu is a man with ideas on how to solve our problems. He is a man that works round the clock to get things done.

Those who have worked with him have testified that you cannot rest, you cannot even sleep, you must work 24 hours because he is a man that does not accept excuses. So, his promise to run a unity government endeared me most, and once he gets it right, every other thing will fall in place.

Do you think Tinubu’s administration holds any hope for Nigeria?

Why not, it holds hope for Nigeria. You see, Tinubu is a practical politician, he is a businessman, he is a technocrat, he is a finance man, so there will be no mistakes. When you follow the trajectory of his life, you will agree with me that he is going to get it right. It might be rough from the beginning because a lot of things went wrong.

If you listened to Shettima, the Vice President, he said it won’t be rosy, it might be rough but as time goes on, we will get it right. Tinubu is somebody who goes for the best brains in selecting those that work with him. I believe that if he was able to get a mini- Nigeria which is Lagos cor- rect, he will get the whole Nigeria correct.

I know that it is not going to be easy, so we must prepare for adjustments. But above all, we must pray for him and give him maximum cooperation to achieve the best within the next four years.

Tinubu said his administration will govern on behalf of Nigerians. What does this mean to you?

It is very simple and clear. What he meant is that he is going to govern according to the wishes of the people; that he is going to consult widely before taking any decision. He won’t just get up one day and dish out orders. It will be an inclusive government and it is a welcome development in a democracy. He has equally said that there will be freedom of speech, you can criticize him constructively.

What it also means is that market women are involved, Okada riders are involved, traders are involved, captains of industries are involved, politicians are involved, teachers are involved, students are involved, youths are involved. You will recall that he said the youth and the women will be more active in his administration. I am not quoting him directly but that is the implication of what he said. So, he has said it all, he is not a ruler, he is a leader, a coordinator.

Many people have described President Tinubu as a beacon of hope. Do you agree with them?

Asiwaju Tinubu, I must agree with them is a beacon of hope. This is a man, who took it upon himself to say, we must embrace democracy during the Sani Abacha era. He nearly lost his life. At a time, he went into self-exile, when the country was so hot for him. Upon all the juicy prom- ises and all that, he said no. When he returned from that self-exile, he continued and made sure that the military was out, even though with so many other people, not him alone, but he was at the forefront.

He gave us hope that time and that hope was realized. He now came and contested for senatorial seat, he gave us hope and that hope was realized. He later became the governor of Lagos State and turned everything around for good. Upon all the battles he had with the then Federal Government, he did not back down, he sustained the tempo. So, Tinubu has been a source of hope and those who said he is a beacon of hope are right. His slogan is Renewed Hope and it will come to pass.

What is your take on his removal of subsidy on fuel?

You see, the problem with Nigeria is if you keep quiet the people will complain, if you talk they will also complain. If the president refused to talk after the swearing-in, they will complain and the social media would have been awash with all manner of attacks. Now that he talked, people keep complaining. Some people called me and said look at what the you are supporting has done.

He said that fuel subsidy is gone, and all that. Let me tell you, that statement is not intended to inflict suffering on Nigerians rather it was intended to restructure our economy for good. The panic will go away with time, after all during the campaign, all the presidential candidates said that subsidy will go. Now that he has been sworn in, and has reaffirmed that statement, why are we complaining? It is for better, we can use those funds for other things and that will reduce our inclination to borrowing. So, it is a welcome development.

The new president also announced the need for the unification of the exchange rate. How do you think this can impact on business and the economy generally?

Of course, it will impact positively on the economy after all when Abacha was in power, he said this is what I am going to buy dollar and he retained it and things were okay in terms of the exchange rate. I think Tinubu will replicate a similar idea, it will help business to grow.

When you import goods, you won’t find it very difficult to set your price; when you also want to buy goods abroad, you won’t find it difficult to negotiate. So, it will create a very smooth trading system.

It will also help to stabilize our economy. It might be difficult, some people might see it the other way, but with persistence it will work out.

What is your message to Nigerians?

I will advise us to live in peace. We must eschew any form of violence and be our brother’s keeper. The security of this country must not be left for the police and army and all other security agencies. All of us, directly or indirectly are policemen and military men, so we should support in tackling all these security problems and that is why I believe in the slogan which says, if you see something, say something.