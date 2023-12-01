Tinubu Needs Support Of All To Rebuild Nigeria –Umenzekwe

Chief Modestus Umenzekwe is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the need for all Nigerians, irrespective of political leaning, to support the ruling party to move the country forward

Some people have blamed the suffering in the country on the policies of the APC-led Federal Government. How would you react to that and what do you feel the President can do to ameliorate it?

The President is already tackling the issue. There are so many palliative measures he has rolled out, and I think we should give him time for those things to get to the people. He has a lot in stock and they are already being pushed out, but it takes time, because you have to document them, profile them, otherwise the bad eggs will hijack those palliatives. So, I am still appealing to Nigerians to calm down because President Tinubu will deliver on his campaign promises. I have no doubt on his ability to tackle the present situation. But he is not God; it is only God who can wipe out hardship totally.

He is not a magician but I know he would work within the framework of available resources. Tinubu is not known to be a person that starves his people, he is generous as a person and I know that he would be generous as a president. Tinubu has never been a failure and I don’ think his administration will be a failure. He knows how and when to cut his onions and he consulted widely before appointing his ministers, so let us give him a chance. We should allow the present government to concentrate and let everybody rally round President Tinubu to move Nigeria forward.

What do you make of that claim that giving governors N5 billion is just a compensation rather than palliative for the people.

That claim is unfounded. Do they want the President to throw the N5 billion on the streets? He must send it through a proper channel. Do you want to tell me that if something is coming to Anambra State from the president, the governor will not be aware of it? That claim of compensating the governors cannot substantiated because the governors have not denied that such money is coming.

It might come in tranches, but the issue is that they are ready to accept it and do the work. When they receive the money, if they don’t do the work, then we can talk. The President cannot throw money on the streets and say scramble for it, some people must coordinate it, and the governors are in a good position to do that.

Another issue that appears to be a distraction to the polity is the incessant threats by organised labour over unresolved issues of fuel subsidy removal. What is your advice to labour on how to go about this issue?

I have advised them before but I am happy with labour because they are closing ranks with the Federal Government. You can see that the last proposed strike was shelved. So, I believe that things will change for better. You know that it is not easy leading people, but I am glad that leaders of the labour unions are listening to the Federal Government. You know that this is a new cabinet and the Minister of Labour, Simon Lalong, is trying. You will recall that President Tinubu said the era of incessant strikes has gone, and I don’t know him as someone reneges on his promises.

He has never reneged on his promises but then labour should know that this is a new government. I pray for peace in the land, I pray for progress and I pray for the new government to live up to expectation. I also pray for the life of the President. May God give him good health and wisdom to pilot the affairs of this country.

Do you agree with Minster of Works, David Umahi, on the use of concrete technology for road construction in Nigeria and does his position amount to an indictment on previous administrations?

This interview is not meant to compare two members of a family. By family, I mean the APC. There is no way I will compare two members a family because the APC as a political party has a programme it is following and that programme is being built upon every time any administration comes on board. That was why we called this administration ‘Renewed Hope.’ So, whatever we are doing now is what we consider as improvement on how what we have been doing it. The same programme is still running, and on that, I tell you that I support the idea of concrete technology for our roads and the President has approved it.

Some people are of the view that President Tinubu appointed Umahi based on what he did in Ebonyi. Do you agree with this assertion?

Umahi’s achievements in various sectors of the economy, when he was governor of Ebonyi State are unprecedented and unmatched, through his managerial perspicacity, he ensured that communities and local government areas felt the impact of his gov- ernment. Umahi did a lot but he did more in the area of road construction. The newly built international airport in Ebonyi State located in Onueke along the Abakaliki/Afikpo expressway, was constructed by Umahi.

He did two dual carriageway flyovers on the African Trans-Sahara Highway. He did the Governors’ Lodge, which was named after the first civilian governor of the state, Sam Egwu. He did the CBN Road at the Centenary City. He also did Amasiri-Uburu-okposi road for Ebonyi South; Nkalagu-Ehamufu road for Ebonyi Central and Hilltop-Nwofe road for Ebonyi North. These were what he said he would do if elected and he did them.

What should the President do now as the father of the nation?

President Tinubu should again extend hands of fellowship to his opponents though I know he has done that before. Beyond that is for him to ensure the holistic implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the party, which talks about national unity, economy, agriculture, power oil and gas, sports, entertainment and culture, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, women empowerment, true federalism and decentralization of power, education, digital economy, power, transportation and judicial reforms, among others.

In writing the Forward to the Renewed Hope Agenda, President Tinubu said: ‘We shall build a Nigeria, especially for our youth, where sufficient jobs with decent wages create a better life. Manufacture, create, and invent more of the goods and services we require. Nigeria shall be known as a nation of creators, not just of consumers. Export more and import less, strengthening both the naira and our way of life. Continue assisting our ever- toiling farmers through enlightened agricultural policy that promotes productivity and assures decent incomes, so that farmers can support their families and feed the nation.’

You will also recall that he further pledged to modernise and expand public infrastructure, so that the rest of the economy can grow at an optimal rate; to embolden and support our young people and women by harnessing emerging sectors such as digital economy, entertainment and culture, tourism and others to build the Nigeria of tomorrow, today; train and give economic opportunity to the poorest and most vulnerable among us.

He also promised a Nigeria where no parent is compelled to send a child to bed hungry, worried whether tomorrow shall bring food; to generate, transmit and distribute sufficient, affordable electricity to give our people the requisite power to enlighten their lives, their homes, and their very dreams; to make basic healthcare, education and housing accessible and affordable for all, and most importantly, establish a bold and assertive policy that will create a strong yet adaptive national security architecture and action to obliterate terror, kidnapping, banditry, and all other forms of violent extremism from our nation.

The President also pledged that he will renew the hope of our people by providing equality of opportunity, social justice and prosperity for all through the initiatives set forth in the agenda. But much more interesting to me is when he said I welcome your inputs and critiques as we prepare to govern Nigeria with fairness, equity and justice. Tinubu is a political giant, and as I normally say, he is a colossus.

What is your advice to opposition?

I don’t blame the candidates or petitioners to some extent because it is some people, who invested in some of these things that were pushing them but I am appealing to all stakeholders in this country to realise that we are in a very precarious situation at the moment. So, let us allow the Federal Government to function, let us allow the National Assembly to function, let us allow even the governors to function. The local governments; wherever they are, let us allow them to function. Let us allow our institutions to function, so that we will be able to assess them and be able to hold them accountable at the end of the day.

With all these distractions, you cannot check them, you cannot also assess them. So, my appeal is: Let every Nigerian calm down and allow President Tinubu to complete his tenure. In the next four years, we are going to have another general election, I can contest, you can contest, any of them can contest. We have fought enough and it is time we sheath our swords and join Tinubu to rebuild whatever has gone wrong in our country.

There is much done to be done in the petroleum sector despite the removal of subsidy; what would you advise the President in this regard?

The president as the Minister of Petroleum should wade into the oil sector and find out what is going on there. He should revamp the sector, bring in his own close persons, those who will tell him the truth about that sector. Oil is the life wire of Nigeria and you can testify to the fact that ever since the subsidy on fuel was removed, Nigeria has not remained the same. That will show you the significance of that sector. I also want the President to see how each state can build at least one refinery or at least a modular one.

There is nothing wrong about that. The period of politics is over, now is time for agenda setting, and all of us, whether APC, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or Labour Party must come out and make suggestions on how to move the country forward. So, I plead with the President to carry everybody along, run an inclusive government, because by so doing, we surely will succeed.