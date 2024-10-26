Tinubu Needs People Like Osinbajo, Fayemi In His Cabinet – Bala Mohammed

Share

The Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, on Friday, said President Bola Tinubu has failed to bring the development he achieved when he was governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Trust on Saturday, Governor Mohammed said he has tried to advise the present administration on its policies but it seems Tinubu is resistant to advice.

While expressing respect for Tinubu, the Bauchi Governor admitted he had been mistaken in expectations that Tinubu would bring the same magic he brought to Lagos.

According to him, Tinubu performed well in Lagos when he had a team comprising of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Minister Kayode Fayemi.

Bala Mohammed wondered why the duo are not involved in the Tinubu administration, stressing that the President should bring back knowledgeable people and not just those who are ready to give blind praises.

READ ALSO:

He said: “The NEC is an advisory body headed by the Vice President. As governors, we can express our views, but often we feel frustrated. What I said wasn’t meant to insult President Tinubu.

“I respect him greatly—he has mentored many people across Nigeria, regardless of state or religion. I had high hopes that when he becomes president he will bring the same magic he brought to Lagos. But I was mistaken. Perhaps he’s overwhelmed or resistant to advice.

“When I said his policies aren’t working, I was speaking as an opposition member. We can’t be expected to support him blindly as his party members do. In fact, I’ve shown considerable restraint, as a statesman, by not saying things that could ignite a national crisis.

“But there are serious issues in his administration within the oil and gas sector, the lack of real action on insecurity, the surface-level economic policies, the handling of labour issues, and their overall approach to governance.

The government’s economic policies, particularly around fuel and the welfare of the people, are not working. I’m saying these modestly-our monetary policies are failing. President Tinubu needs to bring in capable people to work with him, not me specifically, but experts from across the country.

“Nigerians are suffering from hunger and anger, and good governance means managing people’s aspirations and minimising discomfort.

“If the removal of fuel subsidy was supposed to help, we’re not seeing that. What we need are policies that actually put food on the table. Even if we pay the minimum wage, it’s not enough to bring relief.

“That’s why I called for a review. And maybe he’s trying to review things, but the continued rise in fuel prices suggests otherwise. How can workers afford to commute? How can people buy basic goods like a bag of maize?

“President Tinubu needs to show empathy and apply the same skills he used in Lagos on a national level. He had a strong team before, like former Vice President (Yemi) Osinbajo and former Minister (Kayode) Fayemi-where are they now?

“He should bring back knowledgeable people, not just those who say “ranka dede” (blind praise). That’s what I’m advocating.”

Share

Please follow and like us: