Tinubu needs 42 months to pull 50m Nigerians out of poverty –FG

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Betta Edu has assured Nigerians that 2024 will witness a renewed vigour in tackling poverty and humanitarian crises among the poor and vulnerable.

Edu, in a New Year message, urged the citizens not to despair because all vulnerable people would experience renewed hope in 2024.

She also promised to commit all resources towards pulling the poor Nigerians from poverty in 2024 in line with President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

The minister said: “This new year 2024 holds great promise for Nigeria’s economy under the great leadership of our President Bola Tinubu, who is committed to rejuvenation of the economy.

“I do solemnly assure you that the economic rejuvenation of our country will positively rub off on the poor and vulnerable among us.

“Mr President has already given us the mandate to pull 50 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 42 months, and we have the unwavering drive to meet this target 100 per cent.”

According to the minister, the federal government’s several social intervention schemes have yielded positive results.

“Because a lot of beneficiaries across the country have been testifying to a new lease of life and economic independence. In no distant time, we will roll out various programmes that will enable the ministry to meet with the set target, including the End Hunger programme, Code Nigeria, and many more others aimed at pulling millions of Nigerians out of poverty,” she said.

While describing the New Year as “a new page embossed with optimism and a new vista,” Edu expressed best wishes to Nigerians on behalf of the ministry.

She added: “On behalf of my ministry, I wish Nigerians peace and progress in the new year, as we all strive to build a better nation for all.”