Tinubu: Ndigbo Will Correct Past Mistakes In 2027 – Abia Leaders

Abia State leaders have assured that the Igbo will correct past mistakes in the 2027 elections and rally behind President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

They made this pledge to Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu when he paid a New Year homage to a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Chris Adighije in Umuahia South Local Government of Abia State.

Senator Adighije expressed his appreciation for the visit, pledging the support of Olokoro Umuahia clan for the administration’s efforts to develop the country.

He said: “I am surprised, it really took me off guard. I’ve never been so taken before. Olokoro is made up of 17 autonomous communities, 16 of them are here; the overall President general of Olokoro is here.

“This message of goodwill from President Bola Tinubu has penetrated the entire Olokoro; and by the way, Olokoro is one of the three clans that made up Umuahia South. Olokoro has 4 large electoral wards. Ubakala which is the other clan has 3 wards. God has made it possible for you to come and visit me.

“Last time, we got it wrong, and we should not repeat the same mistake. Rt. Hon, the only thing I will say to you is thank you very much, God will bless you and He will prolong your life.”

In his remarks, Deputy Speaker Kalu urged the people of Abia state and Ndi Igbo in general to invest in their political future by supporting President Tinubu.

“Sir, one of the messages I would like to pass to the people of Olokoro, to the people of Abia state, and to the Ndi Igbo is that, it’s about time we started investing our votes not wasting our votes.

“So, this is Operation Invest Your Votes, Don’t Waste Your Votes.

“It is about time the Igbos began to buy shares in our democracy, so that we can ask for dividends; and how you buy shares in democracy is through the numbers of our votes.

“The currency with which we purchase dividends in our democracy is called Votes. The number of votes determines the number of dividends.

“Let us sow, so that we can reap. And at the moment, the best fertile ground for us to sow, as we enter into 2027 is the one that is within the southern political corridor.

“At the moment, what is in the southern political corridor is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We should not make the mistake of fighting ourselves. Let us have a handshake today, so that tomorrow they will return it.

“So, this is the message of the new year that I want us to take because by the next new year, it will be late.

“Let us have that mindset, the clarion call now is let us have a handshake with the south west, so that when our own time comes, we will ask them to return the match. If we fail now, it will be difficult.

“I know Ndi Igbo, the same strategy we have used in our businesses, in our trading, if we can adopt into our politics, we will go far and I’m urging you Ndi Olokoro to stand with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. President Bola Tinubu is a man who rewards hard work and loyalty.”

In a separate visit, a former Abia State House of Assembly member, Hon. Chukwudi Apugo also commended Kalu’s legislative efforts, saying the federal lawmaker has impacted the people of Abia State and Ndi Igbo in general especially through the South East Development Commission Bill which led to the establishment of the Commission.

He also pledged support for Kalu, encouraging him not to be deterred by any circumstances.

“You have done well as a person. You have done well. I’m not saying it because you are here. If you are not doing well, I will say it. You have empowered a lot of people.

“I watch you on television everyday and I see what you do. Perhaps, we wouldn’t have benefited if you were not from Abia State. That is the truth.

“You are highly respected in Nigeria. You are amongst the Igbo speaking for the region. Don’t be deterred. Continue with your good works.

“You have changed the narratives in Abia political landscape by galvanizing old and new politicians, paying courtesy visits to them.

“That is the right thing to do. I want to assure you of my support anytime, any day. You are doing well. You have attracted appointments for our people. We will follow you because you are on the right track”, Apugo said.

In his remarks, Kalu urged the former Abia lawmaker to formally join the APC, saying it will boost the support base of the party in the state.