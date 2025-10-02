Tinubu, NASS Aim For More Transparent 2027 Elections – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has affirmed that President Bola Tinubu is committed to implementing electoral and democratic reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Abbas disclosed that the National Assembly is reviewing reports from international observers following the 2023 elections to guide amendments to the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution, aimed at enhancing credibility and efficiency in Nigeria’s electoral process.

He spoke on Thursday while hosting a delegation from the European Union (EU) in Abuja, which included Mr. Barry Andrews, Member of the European Parliament and Chief of Mission of the EU Follow Mission; EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Gautier Mignot; and other election experts.

“The leadership under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is very committed to improving our electoral processes, particularly in addressing the observations made by international observers during the 2023 elections,” Abbas said.

The Speaker emphasized that the National Assembly is fast-tracking electoral reforms, isolating them for focused consideration. He revealed that a joint Senate and House leadership meeting held last week resolved to treat electoral amendments as a single package, aiming for subnational concurrence by December.

Abbas highlighted several proposed reforms, including reserved parliamentary seats for women and for Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs), constitutional recognition and financial autonomy for traditional rulers, and the introduction of a single-day national election, covering the presidency, National Assembly, governorships, and state House of Assembly elections.

“The single-day election is expected to reduce electoral costs by up to 40 percent, improve transparency, and increase voter participation, particularly at the state level, where turnout is usually lower,” he said.

The Speaker also appealed to the EU to assist with advocacy and publicity at the subnational level to ensure state Houses of Assembly support the reforms.

In response, Mr. Barry Andrews acknowledged the National Assembly’s progress but expressed concern over the timeline for implementing reforms before the 2027 elections, noting that INEC would require at least one year to operationalize changes.

Speaker Abbas, however, assured the delegation that the National Assembly would complete all necessary legislative actions promptly to equip INEC with the tools needed for a smoother, more transparent election in 2027.