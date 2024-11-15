Tinubu Names Olopade As NSG DG

Share

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of former Ogun State Commissioner for Sports, Bukola Olopade, as the Director General of the National Sports Commission.

The appointment was made in a statement released by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, yesterday. Olopade will work with Shehu Dikko who was earlier named the Chair man of the Commission.

“Olopade, the new Director-General of the National Sports Commission, is a sports administrator with many years of experience in the sector,” the statement read.

“He served as commissioner of youth and sports in Ogun state and was chairman of the local organising committee of the 2024 National Sports Festival.”

Olopade who started as the Special Adviser on Sports to former Governor Gbenga Daniels later became a commissioner in the administration.

