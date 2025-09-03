Tinubu Names New VCs In Zaria, Kano Varsities

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Prof. Yahaya Bunkure as the new Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Education, Zaria.

President Tinubu made this announcement in a statement issued on Wednesday in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Speaking in a statement titled, ‘President Tinubu appoints Nakore, Kodage into governing council of Federal University of Education Kano, Bunkure, names VC Federal University of Education Zaria,’ the President said Bunkure will be transferred from Kano State to Zaria.

Bunkure, a renowned science education academician is currently the Vice Chancellor of Saadatu Rimi University of Education in Kano.

Similarly, the President appointed Abdurrazaq Nakore, an engineer, as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano.

He also named Prof. Abdullahi Kodage as Vice Chancellor of the university.

Nakore, a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, was named Executive Secretary of the Rural Electricity Board in Jigawa State.

The statement read, “In accordance with the institution’s governing laws, the pro-chancellor will serve a term of four years, while the Vice-Chancellors will serve for five years,”

The Federal University of Education, Zaria, and the Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano, were among the four Colleges of Education which transformed into full-fledged universities between 2022 and 2023.