Tinubu Names New Coordinator For Nat’l Counter-Terrorism Centre

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Adamu Garba Laka is the new National Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre under the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday.

He said, “General Laka served in various capacities in the North-East, Nigeria, where he deployed tactical means to degrade terrorist groups.

“He also served in Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo under the United Nations and was part of the Nigerian contingent in the US AFRICOM exercise in Senegal.

“He holds Master’s degrees in National Security from the National Defence University, Pakistan, and in International Affairs and Strategic Studies, Nigerian Defence Academy.

“The President anticipates that General Laka will bring his vast experience into this critical role to effectively remove security threats through pre-emptive, proactive, and diligent counter-terrorism coordination,” the statement read in part.